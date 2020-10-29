San Antonio Book Festival will take place online in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Book Festival has announced that the 2021 event will take place online, but in-person sessions are possible depending on COVID-19 trends.

The 2021 festival will take place from April 9-11, bringing in 75 authors from the local to the national level. The authors will be announced in early February.

This will be the first time the festival will take place online, organizers said Thursday.

The festival also includes sessions for adults, children, young adults and middle-school aged kids.

While it is unknown what course the pandemic will take by the spring, organizers said in-person and socially distanced sessions could be announced later.

“... We are embracing the potential to reach a wider audience and elevate the Book Festival’s reputation on a national scale,” SABF’s executive director Lilly Gonzalez said in a news release. “... But the safety of our attendees, writers, moderators, and volunteers is our first priority. If we have to be virtual, we’re focusing on ways to make the online experience as close to the real thing as we can.”

The free festival will take place on Accelevents.com.

For the past seven years, it has taken place at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art, Gonzalez said.

A virtual festival was held for teens and kids in May after 2020′s in-person festival was canceled. Click here to view a replay.

