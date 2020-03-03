Mark your calendars for the San Antonio Book Festival

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, if you have kids, the 8th Annual San Antonio Book Festival is a great activity for the whole family -- and it’s free.

The festival will take place on Saturday, April 4 at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art.

San Antonio Book Festival attendees can expect a full day with author discussions, author presentations, book sales, book signings, children’s activities, teen activities, and food trucks.

“A book gives a kid to develop their own imagination,” said Clay Smith, SABF’s literary director. “A kid who is drawn in even by a really simple story will read more, and then that kid is more likely to be a reader as an adult.”

Be a reader yourself and set an example for your kids to show them that reading can be fun.

For more information, visit sabookfestival.org.

