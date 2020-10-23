Devine teen illustrates Queen of Tejano in new children’s book ‘Simplemente Selena’

SAN ANTONIO – A new book is catching the attention of Selena fans, especially those in the San Antonio area. The book titled “Simplemente Selena” was written by an author from Castroville, and illustrated by a teen from the city of Devine.

Madeline Hein has loved art since she was a little girl.

“The (first) time I remember (I started drawing) was when I was about five years-old,” Hein said.

Hein’s art is inspired by the cartoons she grew up watching and she loves the feeling she gets when she picks up a pencil, paintbrush or stylus to create.

“I feel little bit more relaxed,” Hein said.

Sometimes, Hein said, art can stress her out, because of the pressure she feels, especially for commissioned art.

“I had presented a lot of my art when I was in eighth grade (last year), and it caught the eye of one of the teachers at my middle school,” Hein said.

Hein was offered the opportunity to illustrate a children’s book titled “Dan the Man” also written by the Selena book’s author, C. Martínez-Mangold.

“It was kind of nerve wracking, because I wasn’t too sure on what they wanted or what was needed,” Hein said. “They obviously loved it because they called me back.”

Selena illustration image. (KSAT)

Hein was asked to keep true to her cartoon-style artwork to illustrate the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla.

“I knew that this is going to probably spike a little bit of popularity since she’s pretty well known,” Hein said. “She (wore) a lot of sparkly outfits, and it was really kind of out there, so, I had to kind of depict that in my drawings.”

The book “Simplemente Selena” tells the story of Selena’s legacy in music, movies, fashion and Latino and Hispanic culture.

“It took four months (to illustrate),” Hein said.

Hein’s sketches of the Latina icon began on paper and slowly took shape on her phone.

“The sketch comes a lot more naturally, (to me on the phone),” Hein said about her work process.

One of Hein’s favorite illustrations included in the book is one of Selena singing in the 90′s movie “Don Juan DeMarco” that stars Johnny Depp.

“She’s singing with a mariachi band in the background,” Hein said.

Hein along with the author hope the book and illustrations inspires children to be the best version of themselves.

"She inspired me because of the goals that she made and just how unique she was,” Hein said.

Although the teen loves art and admits the opportunity to illustrate children’s books has furthered her career, her dream is to be a voice actor for animations.

“Simplemente Selena” can be purchased online now.