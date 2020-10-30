San Antonio police asking for public’s help in finding person wanted for aggravated robbery

San Antonio police and the Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said the incident took place Oct. 26, in the 900 block of East Houston Street.

The victim, staying at the location, was punched in the face and shot by the suspect, police say. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark, four-door vehicle.

If you have any information on what took place, you can contact San Antonio Police Department’s public information office at 210-207-7579.

