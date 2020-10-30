Person barricaded in far West Side home, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is barricaded from Bexar County deputies and two others are hospitalized after a shooting on the far West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Thursday night in the 12300 block of Lexi Petal, near The Summit at Alamo Ranch subdivision.

Deputies say two people are being taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

One person is currently barricaded from officials at the scene, according to the BCSO. Surrounding streets in the area are closed to the public for safety.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is handling a barricaded subject incident at the 12300 block of Lexipetal. Surrounding streets near this incident are closed off for safety purposes, please follow for updates. Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 29, 2020

The scene is still being processed and limited details are currently available.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: ATF seeks 3 suspects who broke into North Side gun range, stole six firearms