ATF seeks 3 suspects who broke into North Side gun range, stole six firearms

SAN ANTONIO – A $5,000 reward is up for grabs in an effort to find three suspects who broke into a North Side shooting range and stole six firearms from display racks.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have shared surveillance video with the public (watch in the player above) in hopes of finding the suspects.

The break-in happened early Monday morning at the Mission Ridge Range and Academy off Loop 1604 West near Northwest Military Drive.

Officials say three men in different-colored hoodies were caught on surveillance footage inside and outside of the business.

Investigators say the men took after the break-in in a black Nissan Altima or similar model. They say the men had a black duffel bag with red boxing gloves and white lettering with the words “hit it hard” printed on it.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFtips@atf.gov.