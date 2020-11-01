2 hospitalized after confrontation at Lowe’s store escalates into shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are hospitalized after a confrontation at a Lowe’s store near the Northwest Side escalated into a shooting, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of SW Loop 410, near Highway 151.

Police say a man pushed a cart into a female worker at the Lowe’s store and another man on a motorcycle witnessed the incident.

The motorcyclist confronted the man and the situation escalated. The man had a license to carry and he pulled a gun on the motorcyclist and shot him above the kneecap, according to officers.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital and his injury was deemed non-life threatening. The other man was also taken to the hospital for breathing issues, police said.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

