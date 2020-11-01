1 dead, 4 hospitalized after overnight shooting near UTSA, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and four other people are in critical condition after an overnight shooting near the University of Texas at San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m., Sunday, on the overpass of UTSA Boulevard and I-10.

Police say there were two groups of men shooting at each other at the scene.

One vehicle had two men that were shot inside. The men got out of their vehicle and ran to a nearby Valero gas station for help, according to SAPD.

An ambulance arrived and took the men to University Hospital. Both were in critical condition, according to police.

The other vehicle involved had three men inside of it who were shot. The driver got onto I-10, exited De Zavala and came to a stop at the exit ramp.

One of the men in the vehicle, who is 18-years-old, died in the back seat. The other two men were taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooting suspects fled the scene and authorities have not released a description as of yet.

Investigators are still working to figure out if anyone else was involved, who is responsible and what led to the shooting.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

