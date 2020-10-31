SAPD: 23-year-old man killed in Southwest Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is dead and another man is being questioned by authorities after a shooting broke out in a parking lot on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m., Saturday, on Military Drive and Whitewood Street.

Police said two vehicles were traveling southbound down Whitewood Street when the driver of a black vehicle turned into a parking lot. He was followed by a blue Mustang that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Mustang, the 23-year-old man, cut off the driver of the black vehicle, got out of his car and starting shooting, according to police.

The driver of the black vehicle got out of his car and returned fire, officials said.

Police said the driver of the blue Mustang got hit by the gunfire, tried to take cover on the passenger side of his vehicle and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the black vehicle took off; however, he later called and notified authorities of the incident. Detectives are still questioning the man to determine if he is a victim or a suspect.

Witnesses reported anywhere from five to 12 gunshots to officers; however, police have recovered four shell casings so far. One handgun has also been recovered.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting, standoff in West Bexar County home