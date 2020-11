SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators with the San Antonio Fire Department were called after a laundry room at an apartment complex on the North Side caught fire early Monday.

The fire happened around 2:40 a.m. at the complex in the 100 block of Dresden Drive, not far from Blanco Road and Jackson Keller Road.

Fire officials said crews were able to quickly knock down the fire in the laundry room.

The estimated cost of damage is $30,000.

San Antonio police were also at the scene.