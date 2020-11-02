Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 1: Officials report 191 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 66,064 total COVID-19 cases and 1,260 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 191 new cases.

No new deaths were reported today; however, nine deaths reported from July 4- October 11, 2020, were added to the city’s total death count.

City officials also reported that 227 patients are hospitalized, 94 are in the intensive care unit and 59 are on ventilators. 17% of hospital beds are available and 67% of ventilators are available.