Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 1: Officials report 191 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Nine deaths reported from July 4- October 11, 2020, were added to the city’s total count

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Visitors, some wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19, ride a river barge along the River Walk, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 66,064 total COVID-19 cases and 1,260 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 191 new cases.

No new deaths were reported today; however, nine deaths reported from July 4- October 11, 2020, were added to the city’s total death count.

City officials also reported that 227 patients are hospitalized, 94 are in the intensive care unit and 59 are on ventilators. 17% of hospital beds are available and 67% of ventilators are available.

