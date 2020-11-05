75ºF

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of attacking love rival, possibly with machete

Suspect allegedly surprised victim as he left woman’s apartment

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Police found the victim in this back parking lot at The Jackson apartments. (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who is accused of slashing his love rival, possibly with a machete.

Police say the suspect launched a surprise attack around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at The Jackson apartment complex, located in the 2500 block of Jackson-Keller.

A preliminary report says he was armed with either a large knife or machete when he went after a man who he saw leaving an apartment with his ex-girlfriend.

The victim told officers he tried to back away but the suspect still managed to cut him on his arm.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance and underwent surgery, the report said.

The 36-year-old suspect took off before officers arrived.

He was last seen driving away from the area in a white Honda vehicle.

Officers at the scene said they knew the suspect’s name and planned to look for him at a few addresses where they suspected he might be.

The report shows they later obtained a warrant for his arrest.

It’s unknown whether police ever tracked him down.

