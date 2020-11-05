Arrest warrant issued for man accused of attacking love rival, possibly with machete

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who is accused of slashing his love rival, possibly with a machete.

Police say the suspect launched a surprise attack around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at The Jackson apartment complex, located in the 2500 block of Jackson-Keller.

A preliminary report says he was armed with either a large knife or machete when he went after a man who he saw leaving an apartment with his ex-girlfriend.

Police: Suspect lashes out, possibly with machete, after seeing man with ex-girlfriend

The victim told officers he tried to back away but the suspect still managed to cut him on his arm.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance and underwent surgery, the report said.

The 36-year-old suspect took off before officers arrived.

He was last seen driving away from the area in a white Honda vehicle.

Officers at the scene said they knew the suspect’s name and planned to look for him at a few addresses where they suspected he might be.

The report shows they later obtained a warrant for his arrest.

It’s unknown whether police ever tracked him down.