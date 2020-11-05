Man attacks ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after seeing them together in apartment parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say attacked his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a large knife or machete early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at The Jackson Apartments in the 2500 block of Jackson Keller Road, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the suspect allegedly was hanging out at the apartment complex when he saw his ex walking with the man. That’s when, police said, in a surprise attack he cut his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the arms with either a large knife or machete.

Police said the suspect fled in a white Honda. The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Investigators did say they know who they are looking for and are now checking some of the addresses where the suspect is known to stay.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.