SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was killed in a motorcycle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on the access road of Loop 410 near Evers Road.

According to police, the motorcyclist for an unknown reason lost control of the bike and then rear-ended a car.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Investigators have not identified the man, pending notification to next of kin.

There were no other reported injuries.