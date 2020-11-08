Joe Biden’s dog, Major, will be first rescue dog in White House, TODAY reports

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris aren’t the only ones making history with their election win — so is one of their four-legged friends.

Biden’s two German shepherds, Major and Champ, will join them in the White House when they move in in January of 2021. With that, Major will be the first rescue dog ever to live there, according to a report from TODAY.

The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association around two years ago, according to a Facebook post from the animal shelter.

They fostered him prior to making his adoption official.

Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden &... Posted by Delaware Humane Association on Saturday, November 17, 2018

The Biden’s other German shepherd, Champ, was from a breeder. He was named “Champ," because Biden’s father used to call him that, TODAY reports.

Biden claimed victory as the President-elect of the U.S. on Saturday, after exceeding 270 electoral votes.

He and Harris addressed the nation Saturday night and have already begun working on their presidential plans.

RELATED: Joe Biden wins race for U.S. presidency against President Donald Trump