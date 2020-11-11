Brand new, 114,000 square foot H-E-B opens in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – Kerrville, the birthplace of Texas' favorite grocery chain, is now home to a new 114,000-square-foot H-E-B.

The newest H-E-B store is located at 300 Main St. and will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

This store is brand new and was constructed adjacent to the existing store which is now closed, H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield told KSAT.

The former store is closed and is expected to be torn down in the near future to make way for additional customer parking.

Some of the new H-E-B store’s extra features will open in phases, including the True Texas BBQ restaurant, business center, gas station, car wash and new parking lot — all of which are expected to open sometime in spring 2021.

Additional landscaping and a revamping of the old parking lot are expected to be completed by summer 2021.

Some highlights of the newest location and updates to departments, according to H-E-B officials, are:

H-E-B Curbside service allowing customers to shop online and pick up their order at the store

Pharmacy with drive-thru service

Blooms floral department with certified floral designers and local delivery

True Texas BBQ restaurant with indoor seating and catering for events

Large selection of craft and import beers and wines

One of the company’s largest Meal Simple departments stocked with chef-inspired meals

Showtime Kitchen featuring live demos and daily samplings using quick and easy recipes

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily

A bakery department featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes and Tortillería for fresh tortillas

A produce section with expanded organic and Texas-grown selections

A cheese shop with an expanded selection of more than 250 cheeses

Gas station with car wash

22 check stands featuring several self-checkout registers for quick customer service

“We are excited this new store will provide the Kerrville community with a world-class shopping experience and the best H-E-B has to offer,” said general manager Greg Nichols.

The new store added 100 jobs for locals, growing the locations team to more than 415 H-E-B partners, including the store’s longest-serving partner Kathy Tilton who has worked at the Kerrville H-E-B for 46 years.

H-E-B is also expected to make a $500,000 gift to the Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, which the H.E. Butt Foundation will match. The $1 million donation will support the creation of The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, a sustainable history and heritage museum that will interpret the rich history of Kerrville and the surrounding area, according to a press release.

Related: