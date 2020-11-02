H-E-B once again adds limits on toilet paper, paper towels ‘to prevent supply disruption’

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has once again placed a limit on paper products — some of the most coveted necessities of 2020.

On Saturday, the San Antonio-based grocery giant updated its list of product purchase limits.

The updated list states bath tissue and paper towels will be limited to two packages each. The limits apply to stores in the San Antonio, Border, Central Texas and Gulf Coast regions.

“Limits are a proven way to stabilize the supply chain and we utilize this temporary tool to prevent supply disruption which could impact availability,” Dya Campos, Director of Government and Public Affairs, told KSAT.

Additional purchasing limits that had already been put in place are:

Brisket – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – 2 items

H-E-B and other grocery chains like Target and Walmart placed limits on certain products at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to keep supplies stocked and to ensure customers bought what they needed.

Read also: