H-E-B removes purchase limits on more items

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has updated the purchase limits for products customers can purchase as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

While H-E-B stores are still limiting some items like wipes and gloves, hand soap and hand sanitizer have dropped off the purchase-limit list along with trial and travel size disinfecting and antibacterial sprays/wipes.

Baby wipes have also dropped off the purchase limit list for the border region.

The product limits vary at select stores and are an effort to “protect the supply chain and make sure our customers can find the items they need,” H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield told KSAT in March.

H-E-B stores will need to abide by the following purchase limit for food items:

Brisket – Limit 2

Other items that are not food-related but are limited for all H-E-B customers are listed below:

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Product limits that apply to H-E-B stores in the border region include:

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 1 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 1 items

Central Market stores are not included in these limits, according to H-E-B officials. For more information on limits at Central Market stores, click here.

For more information on the latest product limits, click here.

