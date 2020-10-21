H-E-B announces $500 bonuses for full-time, part-time employees

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has announced it will hand out $500 bonuses to all of its employees as a thank you for facing “each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience" in 2020.

Dya Campos, Director of Government and Public Affairs, told KSAT that H-E-B notified employees about the bonuses on Wednesday. They will receive the $500 via direct deposit on Friday.

The bonus is for every partner, either full-time or part-time, she said.

H-E-B President Craig Boyan has released the following statement:

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience. Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond. As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state.”

According to an email sent to partners, employees will also receive a thank you card, a pair of socks with the H-E-B logo and a shirt from one of its brands: H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda or Favor.

H-E-B stores, along with other grocery chains, have remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as they’re designated as essential businesses.

When the health crisis hit Texas in March, H-E-B announced the Texas Proud Pay program that included a $2 hourly pay raise for store, manufacturing, transportation and warehouse employees. It transitioned into a long-term, permanent program with merit increases in June.

Read also: