City of San Antonio asks ‘What Will It Take’ in new campaign aimed at mitigating spread of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – With Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations nearing, the city of San Antonio is reminding residents about the actions they can take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season.

The city has launched its “What Will It Take” campaign, in English and Spanish, featuring original songs written by local musicians that urge residents to do their part to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As we enter the holiday season and the eighth month of this pandemic, we know everyone is experiencing COVID-19 fatigue. We all want life to return to normal, but we hope this campaign reminds the public how critical it is to work together to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said City Manager Erik Walsh in a statement.

The campaign will feature print advertising, out of home placements, radio, television, digital and social media messages. City officials said it will also include on-the-ground outreach efforts.

San Antonio performers Alyson Alonzo, Shelly Lares, Santiago Jimenez Jr., Azul Barrientos, Michael Carrillo and Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson composed songs for the campaign, which will be featured in radio, television and digital ads.

“It’s my hope that my song inspires the public to do their part to slow the spread of this virus. The Latino community has seen the brunt of the impact of this pandemic and we’ve lost too many lives. It’s time to come together and do our part so that we can have safe holidays again one day,” said musician Azul Barrientos.

City officials said in addition to the multiple formats of advertising in the campaign, local taquerias and panaderias will receive bags for their curbside to-go orders with prevention messages and street teams will also work to educate residents on containing the spread of the virus.

To learn more about the city’s response to COVID-19, or the campaign, visit the city’s website here.

