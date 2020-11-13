Homeless man sleeping under bridge hit, killed by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A homeless man sleeping under a bridge was hit and killed by a vehicle late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around midnight on the access road of Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, a man was driving in the eastbound lanes of the access road when they jumped a curb and hit a homeless man sleeping under a bridge.

Police said the driver spun out in a turnaround just as an officer happened to be driving by.

The driver attempted to flee, but was eventually detained by the officer, police said.

The homeless man, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the man killed has not been released.