San Antonio ISD students spread kindness in honor of World Kindness Day

SAN ANTONIO – Despite all that has happened so far in 2020, and with the global pandemic spiking once more across the nation, some people are taking a little extra time to be kind to one another in honor of World Kindness Day.

This includes some of the youngest learners at San Antonio ISD.

Students at the Nelson Early Childhood Education Center celebrated World Kindness Day this week by exchanging thank-you cards and bouquets with their classmates, the district said in a social media post.

Our youngest learners at Nelson Early Childhood Education Center celebrated World Kindness Day this week! Students... Posted by San Antonio ISD on Friday, November 13, 2020

Students and staff also held a coat drive earlier this month to make sure “every kiddo on campus had a toasty jacket,” the district said.

Whether it’s World Kindness Day or not, it’s good to step out of your comfort zone and show a random act of kindness to those around you.

