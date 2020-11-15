78ºF

Report: R&B singer Jeremih hospitalized, in ICU with COVID-19

Many celebrities have taken to social media, wishing the singer a smooth recovery

Cody King, Digital Journalist

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremih performs during the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, Ill. – R&B artist Jeremih, 33, is hospitalized and on a ventilator in Chicago, where he is being treated for Covid-19, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Multiple news outlets, including TMZ, reported the singer’s condition late Saturday, and many celebrities have since taken to social media to send Jeremih recovery wishes.

Jeremih, or Jeremy Felton, is from the South Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The singer is known for several of his hit singles, which include, “Oui,” “Late Nights,” “U 2 Luv,” and many more.

His record label is with the Universal Music Group, who has not yet released a statement on the singer’s condition.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

