Report: R&B singer Jeremih hospitalized, in ICU with COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. – R&B artist Jeremih, 33, is hospitalized and on a ventilator in Chicago, where he is being treated for Covid-19, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Multiple news outlets, including TMZ, reported the singer’s condition late Saturday, and many celebrities have since taken to social media to send Jeremih recovery wishes.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Jeremih, or Jeremy Felton, is from the South Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The singer is known for several of his hit singles, which include, “Oui,” “Late Nights,” “U 2 Luv,” and many more.

His record label is with the Universal Music Group, who has not yet released a statement on the singer’s condition.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

