Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 15: Officials report 133 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new virus-related death

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 70,042 total COVID-19 cases and 1,301 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 133 new cases.

One hundred sixteen backlogged cases were also added to the county’s overall total.

One new death was reported today and six backlogged deaths, with dates ranging from Aug. 27 to Oct. 22, were added to the county’s overall total.

City officials also reported that 384 patients are hospitalized, 131 are in the intensive care unit and 67 are on ventilators.

There are 14% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators available.