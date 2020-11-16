50ºF

Restaurant in North Star Mall dinged for moldy celery, jalapeños

Bistro Thai received a score of 83 from Metro Health

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant inside North Star Mall was cited by health inspectors last month, after moldy and spoiled celery and jalapeños were discovered inside a walk-in cold storage unit.

Bistro Thai, located at 7400 San Pedro Avenue, received a score of 83 and was ordered to go through a reinspection following the Oct. 19 probe.

The bistro was also cited for storing raw animal foods above ready-to-eat foods, health records show.

Score Guide:

  • 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
  • 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
  • 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

  • Roadrunner Grill, 805 S. San Saba St., 100
  • Yolanda’s Uptown Cafe, 615 Fredericksburg Rd., 100
  • La Crawfish, 1518 Austin Hwy., 98
  • Piatti, 255 E. Basse, 96
  • Stone Werks Big Rock Grille, 6626 W. 1604 North, 96
  • Wapo Taco, 7907 W. 1604 North, 96
  • Al Carbon, 13835 Nacogdoches Rd., 95
  • Toro Kitchen and Bar, 1142 E. Commerce St., 95
  • Wendy’s, 10926 Culebra Rd., 95
  • Chef Joe, 5456 Walzem Rd., 93
  • Jugo Juicery, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 93
  • Los Guero’s Taco Diner, 20323 Huebner Rd., 93
  • The Ringer Pub, 2826 Thousand Oaks, 93
  • Armadillos, 2619 SE Military Dr., 92
  • Julio’s Taqueria, 2031 Bandera Rd., 89
  • Snopioca, 6423 Babcock Rd., 87
  • Pho House, 830 NW Loop 410, 86
  • Sushi Zushi, 999 E. Basse, 86
  • Sylvia’s Cafe, 6624 San Pedro Ave., 84
  • Bistro Thai, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 83

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

