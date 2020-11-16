Restaurant in North Star Mall dinged for moldy celery, jalapeños

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant inside North Star Mall was cited by health inspectors last month, after moldy and spoiled celery and jalapeños were discovered inside a walk-in cold storage unit.
Bistro Thai, located at 7400 San Pedro Avenue, received a score of 83 and was ordered to go through a reinspection following the Oct. 19 probe.
The bistro was also cited for storing raw animal foods above ready-to-eat foods, health records show.
To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- Roadrunner Grill, 805 S. San Saba St., 100
- Yolanda’s Uptown Cafe, 615 Fredericksburg Rd., 100
- La Crawfish, 1518 Austin Hwy., 98
- Piatti, 255 E. Basse, 96
- Stone Werks Big Rock Grille, 6626 W. 1604 North, 96
- Wapo Taco, 7907 W. 1604 North, 96
- Al Carbon, 13835 Nacogdoches Rd., 95
- Toro Kitchen and Bar, 1142 E. Commerce St., 95
- Wendy’s, 10926 Culebra Rd., 95
- Chef Joe, 5456 Walzem Rd., 93
- Jugo Juicery, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 93
- Los Guero’s Taco Diner, 20323 Huebner Rd., 93
- The Ringer Pub, 2826 Thousand Oaks, 93
- Armadillos, 2619 SE Military Dr., 92
- Julio’s Taqueria, 2031 Bandera Rd., 89
- Snopioca, 6423 Babcock Rd., 87
- Pho House, 830 NW Loop 410, 86
- Sushi Zushi, 999 E. Basse, 86
- Sylvia’s Cafe, 6624 San Pedro Ave., 84
- Bistro Thai, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 83
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.