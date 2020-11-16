Restaurant in North Star Mall dinged for moldy celery, jalapeños

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant inside North Star Mall was cited by health inspectors last month, after moldy and spoiled celery and jalapeños were discovered inside a walk-in cold storage unit.

Bistro Thai, located at 7400 San Pedro Avenue, received a score of 83 and was ordered to go through a reinspection following the Oct. 19 probe.

The bistro was also cited for storing raw animal foods above ready-to-eat foods, health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Roadrunner Grill, 805 S. San Saba St., 100

Yolanda’s Uptown Cafe, 615 Fredericksburg Rd., 100

La Crawfish, 1518 Austin Hwy., 98

Piatti, 255 E. Basse, 96

Stone Werks Big Rock Grille, 6626 W. 1604 North, 96

Wapo Taco, 7907 W. 1604 North, 96

Al Carbon, 13835 Nacogdoches Rd., 95

Toro Kitchen and Bar, 1142 E. Commerce St., 95

Wendy’s, 10926 Culebra Rd., 95

Chef Joe, 5456 Walzem Rd., 93

Jugo Juicery, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 93

Los Guero’s Taco Diner, 20323 Huebner Rd., 93

The Ringer Pub, 2826 Thousand Oaks, 93

Armadillos, 2619 SE Military Dr., 92

Julio’s Taqueria, 2031 Bandera Rd., 89

Snopioca, 6423 Babcock Rd., 87

Pho House, 830 NW Loop 410, 86

Sushi Zushi, 999 E. Basse, 86

Sylvia’s Cafe, 6624 San Pedro Ave., 84

Bistro Thai, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 83

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

