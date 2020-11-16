SAISD teacher recognized for ‘inspiring, motiving students to succeed in classroom and beyond’

SAN ANTONIO – A middle school history teacher in the San Antonio Independent School District has been selected as a recipient of the 2020 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award, a press release said.

Adrian Reyna, a teacher of nine years at Longfellow Middle School, was recognized for his exceptional leadership in the educational field.

“Humanities Texas is pleased to recognize the achievements of Adrian Reyna and Longfellow Middle School,” said Humanities Texas Executive Director Eric Lupfer. “He inspires and motivates his students to succeed in both the classroom and beyond.”

The annual statewide awards encourage excellence in teaching and recognize Texas classroom teachers who have made outstanding contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programming.

“The purpose of public education is to humanize our students and help them understand who they are, the power of their voice and the limitless potential that is their future,” Adrian Reyna said. “Creating opportunities for my students to lead, dialogue and problem solve in my classroom leads to them creating their own opportunities to do the same outside of the classroom.”

More than 700 hundred teachers across Texas were chosen for this year’s awards. Each winning teacher receives $5,000 and an additional $1,000 for his or her school to purchase humanities-based instructional materials, the press release said.

“Mr. Reyna creates opportunities and provides encouragement for students to tell their stories and advocate for themselves,” stated Texas State Senator José Menéndez. “It is evident from my time with him that Mr. Reyna doesn’t just have a passion for education, history and government, he clearly has a passion for transforming the lives of his students and his community through civic and social justice awareness and action.”

For a complete list of 2020 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award recipients, you can go to the website by clicking here.