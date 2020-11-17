Floresville man takes chance on opening restaurant amid COVID-19 pandemic

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A Floresville man is taking a chance and starting a business during the COVID-19 pandemic in his hometown.

T.Y. Guevara remembers watching his mother cook and always dreamed about owning a restaurant.

Guevara was filled with emotions as he spoke about his new chapter in life.

“I’m not afraid of the pandemic. This was a life dream of mine, and I’m going to do it. I’m going to make it work,” Guevara said.

Guevara decided to open up a small breakfast place called Sunny Side Up Cafe in Floresville about three and a half weeks ago.

“I’ve hired about seven people now, so I’m looking to hire another, probably five or so,” Guevara said.

Guevara found the location along Highway 181. He said from the moment the city found out he was opening this restaurant, city workers connected him to different resources.

The city has also helped him with his restaurant’s social media presence.

The Floresville Economic Development Corporation has helped other businesses during these challenging times.

“If they’re local and from Floresville, and they’re trying to get something going, we try to support each other and come out and provide that support,” said Charlotte Ximenez-Nelson, an assistant of the Floresville EDC.

The Floresville EDC said it has already distributed more than $64,000 to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic using sales tax money.

Floresville EDC is currently working with the city to distribute CARES Act funds. It has more than $100,000 for small businesses in Floresville.

As for Guevara, he has a message for those wanting to start a business.

“Don’t be afraid. The pandemic, it doesn’t dictate your success, your hard work. Roll up your sleeves and do it,” Guevara said.

Guevara said the grand opening day of the cafe is next Tuesday.