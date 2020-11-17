Survivors of Suicide Loss Day to promote healing, understanding during virtual event

SAN ANTONIO – Calls and texts to the suicide lifelines have spiked during the pandemic around the nation and right here at home in San Antonio, which is why the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is so important to people in South Texas communities.

“I was a typical daddy’s girl. He was a caring, loving man who loved to cook and always had his family around,” said Joanne Cruz.

Her father died by suicide in January 2017.

“It’s important, really important, for people to know that suicide doesn’t define the person,” she said. “So that’s why I want to talk about him. I want to talk about his life.”

Cruz said she knows it’s important for others to hear these stories, especially during the pandemic, when suicide rates and calls to hotlines are surging. It’s also why she is involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) - South Texas, which provides resources for families and individuals.

There are also support groups, including Survivors of Loved Ones' Suicides (SOLOS). The main SOLOS group is in San Antonio, and in 2019, Cruz started one in New Braunfels.

AFSP-South Texas hosts a Survivor Day event every Nov. 21. Due to COVID restrictions, organizers chose to hold it virtually, so they didn’t have to cancel it.

“We know that there are some people who don’t get involved with the support group meetings, but they do look forward to Survivor Day, so it was really important for them to continue it,” Cruz said.

Suicide prevention groups call those suffering the loss of a loved one “survivors.” So Cruz said, as a survivor, it’s healing to participate.

US suicide rate fell last year after decade of steady rise

The Survivor Day event will include keynote speakers, survivor stories, group sessions and a guided expressive art exercise.

Anyone who wants to participate can pick up a packet on Nov. 18, which will have programming included so people can fully participate on Saturday, Nov. 21. More information is available on the AFSP website.

Cruz hopes more people from the public will participate this year to further the conversation about suicide and diminish the stigma.

“One of the ways we can try and stop that stigma is we can try to stop using the words ‘committed suicide.’ I think that’s really important because when we say ‘committed suicide,’ it makes the person sound like they committed a crime. Some of the things we can use are ‘bereaved by suicide’ or they ‘died by suicide’ or you ‘lost a loved one to suicide,’” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the suicide prevention line 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.