Motorcyclist breaks leg in crash with semi truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s on a motorcycle broke his leg in a crash with a H-E-B semi truck late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on FM 78 near Springfield Road, not far from Loop 410 and Seguin Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist was struck by the semi truck while it was turning onto Springfield Road.

Police said the man severely injured his leg and he was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. The man’s name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

No other injuries were reported.