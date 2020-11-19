Teen battling cancer encouraging San Antonio to donate gifts to pediatric patients

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teen battling cancer is putting his battle aside and working to bring a smile to pediatric patients by hosting a toy drive.

Noah Adams, 17, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in July.

In October, his doctors performed a rotationplasty, a surgical procedure used to treat bone tumors in children that occur near the knee, according to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

After Adams heals from his surgery, he will start chemotherapy again.

In the meantime, Adams is hosting a toy drive for pediatric patients at University Hospital. From now through Dec. 16, he is collecting unwrapped toys and gifts for children as young as newborn age to 29 years old. You can drop off the gifts at Central Catholic High School or ship them directly by shopping from this registry.

Noah Strong Toy Drive collecting toys, gifts for pediatric patients. (Debi Harper)

Adams has constantly shown his selfless nature. Last month, he and his friends were surprised with Play Station 5 consoles after his wish was to give back to his friends who have been supportive during a difficult battle.