Walk through Starry Safari at the annual San Antonio Zoo Lights

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back the annual Zoo Lights holiday celebration and this year it also includes LEGO brick sculptures.

Former Spur Tony Parker even donated his collection of FAO Schwarz unique plush animals which will be on display for visitors near the Beastro Restaurant.

All of the different areas of the zoo have been transformed for the holidays and tricked out in festive holiday lights.

Whataburger Zoo Lights is included with standard zoo admission and free for annual pass holders and members.

There are opportunities to take socially-distanced photos with Santa and even ride a camel.

More than 95% of the zoo light displays are made using LED lights which are energy efficient and require a fraction of the electricity compared to regular incandescent lights, zoo officials said.

C&C !mpact Youth Theater LIVE performances are set to take place on select Fridays and Saturdays from 6 - 8 p.m. Exact dates were not provided.

The lights will turn on Friday and be lit through Jan. 3 for guests to enjoy.

The San Antonio Zoo is located at 3903 N St. Mary’s Street and is open seven days a week.

