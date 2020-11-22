72ºF

Local News

Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 21: Officials report 492 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

There are 10% of staffed beds and 70% of ventilators available

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: coronavirus, san antonio, Ron Nirenberg, Nelson Wolff, colleen bridger
Visitors, some wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19, ride a river barge along the River Walk, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Visitors, some wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19, ride a river barge along the River Walk, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (AP)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials reported 72,805 total COVID-19 cases and 1,318 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 492 new cases as of Saturday.

Two new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 466 patients are hospitalized, 148 are in the intensive care unit and 66 are on ventilators.

There are 10% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: