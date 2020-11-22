Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 21: Officials report 492 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials reported 72,805 total COVID-19 cases and 1,318 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 492 new cases as of Saturday.

Two new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 466 patients are hospitalized, 148 are in the intensive care unit and 66 are on ventilators.

There are 10% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.