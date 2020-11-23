Man found by San Antonio police with multiple stab wounds dies from injuries

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old stabbing victim who called 911 right after he collapsed has died, according to San Antonio police.

The man, who has not been identified, was stabbed multiple times around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of West Salinas on the West Side, police said.

Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but a preliminary report states the man was found unresponsive.

He had called the police right after he collapsed, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police searched the area and interviewed several people, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

