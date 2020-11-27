Pearl announces socially distanced programs, events for holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – With Thanksgiving over, the Pearl is shifting to its Christmas programming, social-distancing style.

The Pearl will honor Posada and Chanukah with virtual components, and will introduce curated gift boxes from local businesses and a holiday window program, the complex announced this week.

These are the holiday events, programs and other offerings from the Pearl this year:

Holiday Gifting 4 Good: The Pearl and the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County will partner for Holiday Gifting 4 Good. The program allows shoppers to buy gift packages from businesses at the Pearl, with a portion of the proceeds going to the United Way. The packages include food and food-themed items from places like Cured, Feliz Modern POP, Local Coffee Founders, Niche, The Tiny Finch and Wildflower Caramel Co. For more information, click The Pearl and the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County will partner for Holiday Gifting 4 Good. The program allows shoppers to buy gift packages from businesses at the Pearl, with a portion of the proceeds going to the United Way. The packages include food and food-themed items from places like Cured, Feliz Modern POP, Local Coffee Founders, Niche, The Tiny Finch and Wildflower Caramel Co. For more information, click here . Holiday Gifting 4 Good runs until Dec. 10.

Pearl Farmers Market holiday gift boxes: From Nov. 27-Dec. 18, shoppers can buy curated gift boxes filled with goods from regional producers, farmers and business owners. The boxes range from $34 to $360, each including a variety of products like tamales, cookies and beef. Orders From Nov. 27-Dec. 18, shoppers can buy curated gift boxes filled with goods from regional producers, farmers and business owners. The boxes range from $34 to $360, each including a variety of products like tamales, cookies and beef. Orders can be placed online from Nov. 27-Dec. 15 for pick up, or Dec. 18 for shipping. To see the full menu, click here

Holiday window program: Shops and restaurants at the Pearl will feature merry and bright window displays until Jan. 8. Those participating are Feliz Modern, Ten Thousand Villages, The Tiny Finch, Local Coffee Founders, Niche at Pearl, The Sporting District, Twig, Bakery Lorraine, Adelante, LeeLee, Dos Carolinas and the Culinary Institute of America. A virtual holiday donation station to benefit SAY Si, the San Antonio Area African American Community Fund and the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good Campaign will be placed at the corner of Pearl Parkway and Avenue A.

Farmers Market: The holiday edition of the market will be on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 28 until Dec. 20.

Holiday stroll: From 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 10, the Pearl will have extended retail hours, live music and specials at restaurants. Retail deals include 25% off of one item at Ten Thousand Villages, 15% off at Dos Carolinas and 10% off every purchase plus a gift at Niche.

Chanukah: The Pearl will hold its sixth Chanukah Menorah lighting with a digital message from Rabbi Eli Block on Dec. 10. There will be no on-site ceremony, but a Menorah will be lit and available to visit at the Pearl.

Posada: The Pearl will distribute a virtual message from Father David Garcia filmed at the doors of Mission Concepcion. The video will be shared by the Pearl’s social media pages on Dec. 16.

Read also: