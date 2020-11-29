Search underway for vehicle burglary suspect in Northampton subdivision, Converse police say

CONVERSE, Texas – Converse police are searching for the person responsible for burglarizing several vehicles in the Northampton subdivision.

Several vehicles were burglarized between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., Saturday, according to police. Officials said they also received four additional burglary reports Saturday afternoon.

One resident in the area, Jerry Huerta, observed the suspect on surveillance video and notified authorities.

Huerta said he hopes the suspect behind the burglaries turns his life around.

“It is not worth going on the bad side of life. Stay positive and go to school and continue your education. Make something of yourself. Don’t continue on that road,” Huerta said.

Police said none of the vehicles that were burglarized had their doors locked at the time they were broken into and there were no signs of forced entry.

Officials are reminding residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles, lock their doors, turn on exterior lights and to never leave firearms inside of their vehicles.

Anyone with more information that can help lead investigators to an arrest is urged to call Converse police.

