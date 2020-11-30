Palo Alto College hosts Winter Wonderland with free drive-thru light display

SAN ANTONIO – To celebrate the holidays during a pandemic, San Antonio families have the option of bundling up and traveling to a variety of local drive-thru light displays.

They can now add Palo Alto College to their Christmas drive-thru bucket list.

The college, located on the South Side, will hold its second annual Winter Wonderland ¡Celebración! with a quarter-mile drive-thru featuring nearly 1 million lights in 500 displays.

The route through campus will gleam from 6-9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 4 to Jan. 3, according to campus officials.

Enthusiasts can visit the light display for free but they must remain in their vehicles, as it is a drive-through event only. They can enter through Villaret Boulevard and exit at Loop 410 near the Performing Arts Center.

A virtual lighting ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Last year, the college kicked off their Winter Wonderland with an ice-skating rink, but events were forced to go virtual or socially distanced due to the pandemic.

