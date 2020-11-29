Meet Mamie II, the tree that will help bring some holiday cheer to the Texas Capitol

AUSTIN – Shopping for Christmas trees is an event, but you know how the saying goes: “Everything is bigger in Texas.”

Meet Mamie II, a Virginia Pine tree grown in Denison, Texas. Mamie II will make a trip to the Texas capitol on Monday to help spread some holiday cheer.

Hey, Texas! Meet Mamie II. Rangers from Eisenhower State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife will be driving this Texas gal... Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials said this will be one of many times that they have helped deliver Christmas trees to the Capitol, as this tradition spans over 40 years.

It’s always hard to get an interview with a celebrity, so details on Mamie II are a little Spruce — pun intended — luckily, TPWD officials released the following details about Mamie and her life so far:

Name : Mamie II

Age : “No Comment”

Species : Virginia Pine

Sex : Female

Height: Very Tall

The department provided the following bio for Mamie II:

“Standing tall with bright green needles, this girl enjoys the natural beauty of the Lone Star State, from the deep night sky to the bluebonnets in the spring. Birding and stargazing are some of her favorite hobbies. Born and raised in North Texas, Mamie II knows she has big shoes to fill after her predecessor, Mamie, but this Texas girl has the perfect boots for the job! She has always wanted to see the Capitol and is thrilled for the opportunity to visit the Heart of Texas”

