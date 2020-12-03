Tour custom-built, million-dollar Dominion estate going up for auction in December

SAN ANTONIO – Owning a home in the Dominion isn’t in the price range of the average San Antonian but looking through the houses can still be fun.

The custom-built home at 5 Crescent Bluff is a 7,127 square foot house in the Dominion neighborhood with views of the Texas Hill Country. It’s not on the traditional real estate market, but it will be up for auction starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.

According to the auction listing, the house is “filled with rare natural materials including limestone, imported marbles, exotic hardwoods all of which are handcrafted and inlaid.”

There are three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms with a den that could be converted and used as a fourth bedroom.

The house was previously listed at $4.7 million but the starting bid for the auction is a comparatively low $1.5 million.

Online real estate auction company Interluxe is hosting the auction.

A press release about the auction notes that the estate includes a wine room and bar that opens to the media room, an infinity-edge resort-style pool, serene fireplaces, elevator access to all floors, a 4-car garage, and a circular driveway.

