Meet KSAT’s new traffic anchor Samuel King

Samuel King, KSAT’s new traffic anchor and news reporter, will become a familiar face as he reports on transportation stories and gives you all the local traffic updates to help ease your commute on GMSA in the mornings.

King comes to San Antonio from Austin, where he worked as a transportation reporter for KUT, the public radio station. He also previously worked as a public radio politics reporter in Kansas City. King’s career in broadcasting started in 2008 and since then he has worked at TV stations in New York, Minneapolis, Tyler, Montgomery and Jacksonville.

We asked King a few questions this week so you can get to know him as he makes his transition onto our morning shows.

We're all excited to have King at KSAT and hope you enjoy getting to know a little bit about our newest on-air talent.

How did you get your start in journalism?

My first start (kind of) was doing the morning announcements in high school. I also did some campus media at Northwestern University, including radio and television. My first TV job was in Wilmington, North Carolina.

How did you become a traffic/transportation reporter?

I’ve always had an interest in the topic but didn’t really act on it until I accepted the position at KUT in Austin.

What made you want to get into this field?

Transportation is something that affects everyone and I feel that helping people understand how it all works is a great service.

Where are you from originally?

Queens, New York. I also spent a big chunk of my childhood in Ozark, Alabama, which is near Ft. Rucker.

Which shows can people expect to see you on in the mornings?

Good Morning San Antonio from 4:30 to 7 a.m., and maybe, later on, GMSA@9.

What time do you have your alarm set for the morning?

2:30 for now!

Are there any major stories you’ve covered in the past that you’re particularly proud of?

Most recently, coverage of the transit referendum in Austin and how we looked at different angles, including the potential impact on housing and equity. In the past, coverage of big stories like the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, commemorations of the Civil Rights Movement in Alabama and a week-long hostage situation in South Alabama.

Samuel King interviews the late F.D. Reese, who was a leader of Civil Rights Movement in Selma. (Samuel King)

How long have you been in San Antonio?

About a week and a half.

What are you looking forward to the most as a new San Antonian?

I hear a lot about the food here, so I’m eager to try that.

Have you been able to check out any local spots yet?

Not many. I have been to some restaurants and took a walk around downtown and the Alamo. I also love the views, so I spent some time at Comanche Lookout Park. I’ve also been driving around to get a sense of things.

Sunset at Comanche Lookout Park in San Antonio. (Samuel King)

Do you have any hidden talents you want to share?

My friends say I know a lot of random facts (history, old TV, etc.). I like to sing sometimes too. I’ll let others judge if it’s actually any good.

Do you prefer Samuel or Sam?

Either is fine.