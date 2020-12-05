Medical Examiner identifies man found shot dead in middle of South Side street

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man that was found shot dead in the middle of a South Side street earlier this week.

David Martinez, 28, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the ME’s Office.

The shooting happened around 2:44 p.m., Wednesday, in the 800 block of Sims Avenue.

Police said they initially received a report of a man lying in the street. However, when officers arrived and approached the man, later identified as Martinez, they found he was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left chest area.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a red truck drive west from the area. However, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident as of yet.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

