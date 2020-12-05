Want to be on TV? ‘Family Feud’ is casting families in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Ever dreamed of going on a televised game show with your family? If you and your loved ones live in San Antonio, you may be able to do just that.

The hit show “Family Feud” announced on social media it is looking to cast San Antonio families. And, if you need even more motivation, the game show says you could win up to $100,000 and a brand new car.

For those who aren’t too familiar with “Family Feud,” the show features two families of four that compete and answer questions that have been answered by 100 people to determine which responses are the most popular.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, auditions are being held via Zoom. However, the process first begins with an application on the show’s website. To apply, just follow this link.

If you and your family do decide to audition for the game show, there are a few requirements you’ll need to meet, according to the show’s website.

You must have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.

There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.

If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.

If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must be 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.

If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.

After applying for the game show, producers said they’ll reach out to you within four weeks with an update and to possibly schedule a Zoom video interview.

To learn more, or to begin the application process, click here. Good luck!

RELATED: Win prizes in free holiday loteria scavenger hunt sponsored by Travis Park