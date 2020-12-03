Win prizes in free holiday loteria scavenger hunt sponsored by Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO – Everybody seems to be looking for some socially-distanced fun this holiday season and Travis Park is delivering.

The park is sponsoring a free holiday loteria scavenger hunt with prizes valued at more than $300.

Participants can download an entry form here and then head downtown to look for San Antonio-themed loteria card ornaments at ten locations including Travis Park, Market Square, Alamo Plaza and the convention center.

After completing the scavenger hunt, participants can submit their answers over email to downtown@sanantonio.gov for a chance to win prizes.

The highest scoring participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of five prize packs that include gift certificates to places like the Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, Chart House Restaurant at the Tower of Americas and H-E-B.

Answers must be submitted by Dec. 31 and winners will be notified by email by Jan. 6.

Scavenger hunt participants are encouraged to tag @travisparksa on social media using #ExploreDTSA.

Click here for a map of city-owned parking places downtown. For a map of non-city-owned lots and garages click here. Parking is free from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. in city-owned parking facilities on Downtown Tuesdays.

