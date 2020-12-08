Portions of street on East Side of San Antonio to be closed this week for filming of virtual MLK March

SAN ANTONIO – Portions of Martin Luther King Drive on the city’s East Side will be closed this week due to filming of the virtual MLK March that will air in January.

The MLK Commission announced in September that a virtual-only event would replace the annual march in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The march attracts about 300,000 people every year and has been held every year in San Antonio since Jan. 19, 1987.

According to the City of San Antonio Public Works Department, sections of MLK Drive will be closed during the days and times listed below:

Martin Luther King Drive (from Badger Street to West Hein Street) closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Martin Luther King Drive (from West Hein Street to Lone Oak Street) closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Martin Luther King Drive (from Bellinger Street to Claver Street ) closed Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Martin Luther King Drive (from Bellinger Street to Spriggsdale Blvd.) closed Friday from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Drive (from Spriggsdale Blvd. to South Mel Waiters Way) closed Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Martin Luther King Drive is scheduled to completely reopen to traffic at 6 p.m. Friday.

Please see the map below for more information.