South Side rollover crash scatters construction equipment on Loop 410, police say

Incident occurred around midnight near Southton Road

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Loop 410 and Southtown Road crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Part of Loop 410 on the city’s South Side had to be shut down early Tuesday morning following a rollover vehicle crash, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around midnight on Loop 410 near Southton Road, not far from South Presa Street.

According to police, a dully pickup truck carrying construction equipment was driving in the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 when it lost control, hitting a wire median.

Police said the truck rolled over and the construction equipment, including a Bob Cat generator, was scattered across the westbound lanes of the highway.

Emergency crews shut down the highway to clean up the mess, which took a couple of hours. The highway has since reopened.

No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

