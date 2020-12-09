2 millionaires in 2 days: $1 million Texas lottery scratch ticket sold in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Just one day after officials announced that a San Antonio resident won $5 million in a Texas lottery scratch game, they announced that an Atascosa resident won $1 million in another scratch lottery game.

Texas lottery officials said the winner elected to remain anonymous after collecting the first of four top prizes in the $1,000,000 Extreme Cash game that sells for $20 a ticket.

There are also six more chances to win $100,000 in the lottery scratch game.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #2741014, located at 2950 S.W. Military Drive in San Antonio, and was claimed on Dec. 2.

