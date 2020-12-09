World Market to close at the Forum in Selma

SELMA, Texas – The World Market located at The Forum at Olympia Parkway shopping center in Selma is set to close its doors permanently on Dec. 31 after what the CEO says has been a “particularly difficult year for all of us.”

CEO of Cost Plus World Market Jack Schwefel sent an email to customers explaining that the coronavirus “pandemic has forced us to make really tough decisions,” and that the last thing he wants is to close any stores.

Schwefel said for the company to survive and thrive in the current environment “we need to put our company in the best possible position for the years ahead.”

Two other World Market locations will still be open in the San Antonio area, including Park North, located at 742 NW Loop 410 and the Rim, located at 17414 La Cantera Parkway.

Related: Stein Mart files for bankruptcy; to close nearly 300 stores