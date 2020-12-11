Boy, 5, rescued after falling into well on South Texas ranch, Texas Game Wardens say

STARR COUNTY, Texas – A 5-year-old boy was rescued after getting stuck in a well on a ranch in South Texas, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

The incident happened Dec. 8 in Starr County. Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they saw the boy had fallen into the well facing upward with his hands above his head.

The boy’s hands were later secured and stabilized as emergency responders supplied him with fresh oxygen as they worked to free him from the well.

He was rescued around 10:30 p.m. and had no visible injuries. He was flown to the McAllen Medical Center, responsive and alert, according to TGW.

As of Thursday afternoon, officials said the boy is still hospitalized but in stable condition.

