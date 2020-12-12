Does your skin dry up during winter months? Try these easy remedies

Getting a summer tan in South Texas may sound nice at first, but the sun damage can really add up if you aren’t careful.

Your skin can become drier, less supple, and it weakens your immune system, leaving your skin more prone to infections.

When you add it all together, the problems can go beyond good looks.

According to Consumer Reports, wrinkles and sagging skin are often associated with aging, but there are other skin conditions that become more common with age, including contact dermatitis, fungal infections and eczema.

Asteatotic eczema is something many older adults may already be familiar with. It’s when your dry, itchy, or cracked skin gets worse during the winter months.

As we get older, the protective layer of our skin loses lipids, protein, and amino acids that it needs to function.

If this happens to your skin, experts say the first thing you should do is limit your bath or shower to five or 10 minutes.

You should also avoid using hot water and limit how much soap you use.

Sarina Elmariah, an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, says to skip soap on areas like your arms, legs or back since those areas typically aren’t dirty.

Once you hop out of the shower, it’s best to pat dry your skin and apply a thick layer of moisturizer to help lock in hydration.

Talk to a dermatologist if your skin gets worse or the problem does not go away and remember: it’s never too late to practice good sun protection habits.

