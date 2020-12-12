Weird Homes Tour announces first San Antonio tour

SAN ANTONIO – The Weird Homes Tour has announced its first San Antonio tour, coming in late 2021.

The tour, which began in Austin in 2014, has grown to include Houston, New Orleans, Detroit, Portland and now San Antonio, according to the organization.

“The Weird Homes Tour plans to entertain, invigorate and open the eyes to the unique arts and artists of San Antonio,” the organization said Friday in a released statement.

The tour is seeking eight “whimsical, funky and creative homes” to showcase next year.

According to the organization, participating homeowners may receive:

Professional photos of their home for their own use.

Mention of any business associated with the home or homeowners in press, social media and the Weird Homes Tour website.

The ability to sell any approved products or artistic items at the home the day of the tour.

Two pairs of tour tickets to give to friends and family members.

Bragging rights.

The organization added that anyone who refers a Weird Home participant gets a free pair of VIP tickets.

“San Antonio is one of the cultural jewels of Texas,” co-founder and CEO David J. Neff said in a released statement. “We know we will find a vibrant community of homeowners, performance artists and collectors in San Antonio, and can’t wait to highlight them. San Antonio will certainly offer up some welcome alternatives to shiplap and farm sinks.”

The Neffs have pivoted to offer virtual home tours on YouTube, as well as with Atlas Obscura, in addition to virtual versions of citywide tours, according to the organization.

Click here for more information and to recommend a home.

