Benefits about winter squashes and easy ways to prepare them

Acorn and butternut are some of the most common types of squash out there, but there are several other kinds to choose from, including delicata with it’s edible skin, pumkin-y kabocha, and honeynut.

Either way, these squashes are inexpensive, versatile and easier to prepare than you may think.

Although they look and taste different, they are all very similar nutritionally.

According to Consumer Reports, squash is loaded with Vitamin A, which helps build a strong immune system and eye health, Vitamin C, blood pressure lowering potassium, and fiber.

If you’re not sure how to prepare it, check out these tips.

First, you’ll want to store it in a dry, cool place to extend its shelf life.

Next, figure out what will compliment your meal the best.

You can go on a low carb route and use it as a spaghetti substitute, cut it into cubes and bake it or even roast the seeds for an afternoon snack.

Once you’ve figured that out, try spicing it up by adding a little maple syrup, cinnamon, or go savory with herbs like thyme and rosemary.

If that’s too time consuming, you can also buy it pre-cut, frozen or canned. The squash can still supply the same amount of nutrients.

Finally, if you find yourself in a pinch, you can always poke holes in the top and microwave it on high for 10-12 minutes. Just know that you won’t get the maximum flavor as you would by roasting it.

RELATED: Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 9: Holiday eats